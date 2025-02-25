£16,000 awarded for Glenavy community hub upgrade

A GLENAVY community group has been awarded £16,000 to carry out vital upgrades to their space at St Clare’s Community Hall.

Glenclare Community Group received the funding from The Asda Foundation. It will be used to to carry out vital upgrades at the hall which is a vital community hub, hosting a wide range of activities for people of all ages and backgrounds in the local rural area.

Claire Kemp, Chairperson of the Glenclare Community Group, said: “We are over the moon to receive this funding from the Asda Foundation. The money has gone towards replacing the floor in St Clare’s Community Hall – which was originally laid in 1956. It will benefit the community both now and for generations to come.

“Around 10 years ago this was a derelict parish hall which we restored into a thriving space for the community. By 2023, the aging floor had begun to split due to the constant use, as we are open seven days a week.

“It had become inevitable that the floor needed replaced, and we felt this would require a series of fundraising events over a number of years to raise the money required.

"The floor was deteriorating, and it may have come to the point where closure might be necessary, due to health and safety risks, but thanks to the Asda Foundation’s funding, we have addressed this urgent issue, and we can continue to serve everyone in the local community.”

With repairs underway, Glenclare Community Group took the opportunity to create a time capsule to be placed underneath the new flooring. The capsule contains photographs, mementos and contributions from local school children, preserving a snapshot of this important moment in the hall’s history.

Claire continued: “With the floor half up, half down, we struck upon the idea of a time capsule to go underneath the new floor boards, to be opened whenever this new floor is replaced – hopefully in at least another 70 years’ time."