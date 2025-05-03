Fruithill Fold residents celebrate opening of new garden

STEPPING INTO SPRING: Residents of Fruithill Fold in their new garden

RESIDENTS at Fruithill Fold on the Andersonstown Road have welcomed a new garden refurbishment.

The independent living accommodation for over-55s is run by Radius Housing. After receiving a grant of over £7,300, the money was used to refurb the outdoor garden for residents to include a new seating area, allotment, water features and polytunnel.

Martha Clarke, resident and chairperson of the fold's tenants' association said: "We started a residents' association after Covid because There was a lot of residents feeling lonely and isolated.

"We then started doing small events for them before we came up with the idea of a serenity garden.

"Radius managed to secure funding from National Lottery of just over £7,300 for a new garden.

Paul Tabb

"We got help from Three Sisters Gardening who helped us start an allotment and Half Moon Lake Men’s Shed who made us some garden equipment.

"This outdoor garden will be of huge benefit to residents here, especially for their mental health and wellbeing. It will be a place for residents to sit and have a chat.

"We are absolutely delighted with the way it has turned out."

Fellow resident Paul Tabb added: "The garden has improved immensely. The old garden was very basic. All the residents absolutely love it."