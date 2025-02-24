UPDATE: Victim of Poleglass shooting was hit twice

THE man who was shot in Poleglass on Sunday morning was struck twice when he was fired upon by two gunmen.

Sean O'Reilly was sitting in his Skoda Octavia taxi in Bell Steel Manor at around 10.30am when he was approached by two masked men who fired through the window of the vehicle. Republican Network for Unity said Sean O’Reilly is a member of the group.

In an update at Musgrave Police Station on Monday afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector Gina Quinn said: “The victim, a 49-year-old man, was struck twice before making his way on foot to a local taxi depot. Police arrived at the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he remains and is described as being in a stable condition.

“The two suspects made off from the scene prior to police arrival. One man was described as being dressed in dark clothing and the second described as wearing a yellow coat."

The Detective Chief Inspector described the shooting as "disturbing" taking place as it did in a "residential area in broad daylight on a Sunday morning".

"The gunmen gave no thought whatsoever to the risk posed to the local people who live in the community when they carried out this attack.

“Our investigation is ongoing and a scene remains in the Bell Street Manor area this afternoon. I know the local community is in shock, but I want to reassure the public that we are taking this extremely seriously and will maintain a visible policing presence in the area over the coming days.

“There is no place in our society for this kind of shocking crime, and we are committed to finding those responsible.

“We will go where the evidence takes us and over the coming days myself and my team will be working hard to piece together all the available information – but we need help from the public to do this."

Police appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.