Communities Minister sees first-hand the work of Sailortown homeless organisation

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons says there is no single or simple solution to the issue of homelessness.

The Minister was speaking during a visit to the Stella Maris Project in the Sailortown area of North Belfast.

Run by the Depaul charity, the centre helps people who are homeless or at risk and who often have additional complex needs.

“Hearing about the experiences of staff and service users at this facility, it is clear that each case they deal with is unique," said Minister Lyons. "Very often, it requires tailored interventions, involving a range of organisations and agencies. However, putting a roof over someone’s head must be the starting point.

“There is also an appreciation that homelessness is ultimately about the individuals themselves. Accommodation is key, but it has to be accompanied by support services which recognise the often complex needs of those who are facing homelessness.

“I have met representatives from a range of groups who are working on the frontline with people in crisis. As well as hearing about the work of the Stella Maris project today, I have visited facilities which provide vital support to those most in need.

"This is very much a collective effort – involving government at every level, through the statutory and voluntary sector and frontline organisations – and I commend those involved in all areas.”

The Minister outlined the steps he has taken to address homelessness. “In December, I unveiled the Executive’s Housing Supply Strategy, which outlines a way forward to tackle a range of housing issues in Northern Ireland, including homelessness,” he said.

“I also announced a further £6.7m for the Housing Executive to prevent homeless service closures and ensure statutory obligations are met. In addition, I confirmed funding until the end of the current financial year for service providers, ending the monthly model. Also, for the 2025/26 financial year and going forward, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive will have their own specific funding allocation for homelessness prevention.

“But today my focus is on the frontline. Organisations such as Depaul, and those at the Stella Maris centre, provide an essential service. I wanted to recognise this and thank everyone here for the vital work they do.”