New upgrades to St Oliver Plunkett football pitch welcomed

NEW upgrades at St Oliver Plunkett Football Club's pitch in Lenadoon have been welcomed by the club and political representatives.

Perimeter fencing and spectator rails at pitchside, new goalposts, new dugouts and an equipment storage compound are some of the improvement to have been completed recently.

Sinn Fein MLA Órlaithí Flynn and Councillor Siobhán McCallin met on site with Belfast City Council officials to discuss the recent upgrades as well as the pieces of work that remain outstanding in the surrounding Lenadoon park and pitches area.

Cllr Siobhan McCallion said: “We are delighted to see the additional improvements that have been made to the Oliver Plunkett pitch. These include new perimeter fencing, a designated spectator gate, hand rails and spectator hard standing at the pitch side, as well as new eleven-a-side stadium goal posts, two sets of nine-a-side goalposts and new 3G dugouts with improved drainage.

"The club have also stressed the necessity of changing rooms for safety of players and officials.

The Sinn Féin reps met with officials from the Council on the site

"We congratulate all those involved in making this happen and thank all those in St Oliver Plunkett Football Club for the positive role they play in developing our young people on and off the field.”

Eoghan McGonigle from St Oliver Plunkett FC added: “Upgrades to the current grass playing surface to a 4G surface means the pitch can now be availed of all year round.

"The upgrading of the MUGA, the play park and the pathways for walkers conducting their daily exercise, changing rooms to service the pitch and MUGA where also paramount within these plans in order to increase usage and enhance the safety measures of players and officials.

"The club boasts of approximately 1,000 playing members across almost 50 teams, ranging from girls and boys at mini soccer to men and women within the senior ranks, it’s a massive operation for their volunteers to maintain.

"They are the beating heart of the Lenadoon community and their work in ensuring the development of personal, social, and emotional wellbeing of our young people is to be highly commended. The club has been servicing the local community now for 56 years and doing so without a fit for purpose facility to provide a base.

"We extend our gratitude to all at the club and volunteers for their tireless activism and delivery so far and will continue to support their endeavours moving forward."

On further work to follow, Órlaithí Flynn MLA added: “We look forward to seeing further improvements in the near future to the park and pitches in this area. These improvements will see new marking signs installed around the perimeter of the football pitch, the park railings will be refreshed and repainted by council staff as soon as weather permits and we have also requested that the play park receives a new and bilingual sign to welcome people into the park as well as an update on when this park is due for a full refurbishment.

"Sinn Féin elected representatives will continue to collaborate with Oliver Plunkett Football Club and local constituents to realise the ambitious plans to fully develop the Lenadoon park and pitches."