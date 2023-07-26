Over 75 debates and discussions during a bumper Féile an Phobail

FÉILE an Phobail’s annual Debates and Discussions Summer School programme for this August’s 35th anniversary festival has been launched at St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road.

Over 75 debates and discussions events are scheduled to take place in West Belfast between Thursday 3 and Sunday 13 August, with most of the events taking place in St Mary’s.

Féile Debates and Discussions committee chairperson, Emeritus Professor Bill Rolston, said: “If you are serious about it, you won't have time for anything else in early August except to be at Feile's discussions and debates!

“From the start, Feile decided that the festival would contain not only the usual elements such as music, drama and sport, but that there would also be a significant element of political discussion.

“We have come a long way since, but one thing remains the same: the commitment to high quality talks and discussion. Issues like a border poll, the health service, and the economy are major topics.

“And we are delighted to have participants such as Jeremy Corbyn MP, GAA President Elect Jarlath Burns, United States union leaders Terry O’Sullivan and John Samuelson, and Royal College of Nursing CEO Pat Cullen.

“This year will be the biggest and best Féile Debates and Discussions programme yet. It is the biggest in Ireland and possibly even in Europe.

Looking forward to this. When a #borderpoll eventually happens it’s important that we hear the best pitches from both sides. Honest, thoughtful, contributions. Facts! It can’t be left to a particular type of person, only men, or the extremes. #Féile35 https://t.co/XHKYk35Fo0 — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) July 25, 2023

“With over 75 debates and discussions taking place and thousands attending, there is something to interest everyone.

“The line-up is of a very high calibre and inclusive of all. Every debate and discussion is free to attend with no tickets required and we are issuing an open invite to all to come to Féile and join the conversation in debating and discussing all the hot topics of the day.”

Kennedy Centre Manager John Jones said The Kennedy Centre is delighted to be associated with Féile an Phobail "as a proud partner for its 35th anniversary year".

"We have been a committed partner of Féile since we opened our doors in 1991. We understand the importance of Féile to the local community and wish it well with its plans

to welcome the world to this year’s Féile.



“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Debates and Discussions element of the programme. This year will see Féile partner with St Mary’s University College to host an International Summer School with four United States Colleges taking part in the programme. It is great to see this development of the Summer School.



“We hope that all attending will enjoy themselves and will gain a better understanding of the local community and the world around them.”





Among the debates and discussions highlights are;



Annual James Connolly Lecture

Thursday 3rd August 5pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Terry O'Sullivan, General President Emeritus of LIUNA, which represents over half a million labourers across the US, provides an insight into issues which affect the working-classes in Ireland and across the world.



Jeremy Corbyn: The Choice for Ireland

Thursday 3rd August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

As the debate on a referendum on reunification intensifies, Jeremy Corbyn MP will speak about the future for Ireland and the choices ahead.

President Elect GAA – In Conversation with Professor Peter Finn

Friday 4th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Jarlath Burns, the President Elect of the GAA, in conversation with fellow Armagh Gael Peter Finn, Principal of St Mary’s University College.

Let’s Talk Politics

Monday 7th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Panellists – David McCann, Freya McClements, Gary Murphy, Allison Morris

Can The Case For The Union Be Made?

Wednesday 9th August 1pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Unionists Ian Marshall, Sarah Creighton, and Julie-Anne Corr Johnston set out the case for the Union and consider how this can be achieved in the face of ongoing challenges such as Brexit, Unionist fragmentation, and the growing arguments for Unity.

The Health and Care of the Nation

Wednesday 9th August 5pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Royal College of Nursing CEO Pat Cullen and Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson David Cullinane TD will explore the need to increase delivery of health and care services across the island of Ireland.

West Belfast Talks Back

Wednesday 9th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College

Féile an Phobail’s flagship debate, where the audience gets the opportunity to ask questions on topical issues from a high-profile panel.

Featuring US union leader John Samuelson, journalist Aoife Grace Moore, Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey, Unionist commentator Alex Kane. Chaired by RTÉ Northern Editor Vincent Kearney.

How To Win

Thursday 10th August 1pm

Ailbhe Smyth in Conversation with Professor Colin Harvey

Ailbhe Smyth, veteran of referendum campaigns, will examine the role of Citizens Assemblies in creating change and discuss the risks and opportunities they present.