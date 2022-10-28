OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Pride and Prejudice – The quest for LGBTQ+ equality

PODCAST: This week James chats to Mary Ellen Campbell about the advancements in LGBTQ+ equality

IN this episode of Over The Wire, James is joined by former Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Mary Ellen Campbell, the first openly gay holder of that office and current Training and Volunteer coordinator with the LGBTQIA+ programme at HereNI to discuss the advancements in equality for the LGBTQ+ community over the last five decades. IN this episode of Over The Wire, James is joined by former Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Mary Ellen Campbell, the first openly gay holder of that office and current Training and Volunteer coordinator with the LGBTQIA+ programme at HereNI to discuss the advancements in equality for the LGBTQ+ community over the last five decades.

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Do you have something to say on this issue?

If so, why not submit a letter to the editor via this link?