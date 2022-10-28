OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Pride and Prejudice – The quest for LGBTQ+ equality
IN this episode of Over The Wire, James is joined by former Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Mary Ellen Campbell, the first openly gay holder of that office and current Training and Volunteer coordinator with the LGBTQIA+ programme at HereNI to discuss the advancements in equality for the LGBTQ+ community over the last five decades.
