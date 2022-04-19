OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Save Celtic Park

ON 31 October 1983, a public meeting was held in Conway Mill to launch a campaign to save Celtic Park on the Donegall Road after the site was earmarked for redevelopment as a Dunnes Stores supermarket.

Among those gathered were greyhound enthusiasts, ex-Belfast Celtic fans, youth workers and city centre business owners who where objecting to the plan.

This week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by journalist, broadcaster and chair of the Belfast Celtic Society, Pádraig Coyle to reflect on the history of Belfast's Celtic Park and how fans and those associated with the club reacted when it was slated for demolition to make way for the shopping centre we now know as the Park Centre.