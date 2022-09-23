OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Fair employment and the scourge of longterm unemployment

REPORT: This week's episode looks at how the West Belfast Economic Forum tried to tackle long-term unemployment in the area

THIS week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by Cllr Geraldine McAteer to discuss the development of the West Belfast Economic Forum and the Obair Report into unemployment in the area.

We begin by hearing from trade unionist Paul McCorry who details his experience of looking for work after leaving school at the age of 15. Paul recalls that as a qualified welder going for a job in the shipyard, only to be told at his interview after revealing his Falls Road address, "You're wasting your time and mine."