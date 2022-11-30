OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: The history of the Clonard Novena

FAITHFUL: The Clonard Solemn Novena dates back more than 80 years and continues to attract thousands of people each year

On this episode of Over The Wire, James is joined by Rector at Clonard Monastery, Fr Peter Burns to discuss the history of the Clonard Novena, the importance of the Redemptorist Monastery to the people of Belfast and the role of the likes of the late Fr Alec Reid and Fr Gerry Reynolds in bringing about peace in the North.

Clonard Novena: the Glastonbury Festival for Irish Catholics 🙏🎶 pic.twitter.com/ACFAgO8ghO — Micheál Ó Cinnéide (@MickKennedy76) June 16, 2022

Fr. Burns discusses how the idea for the Novena came from an American priest in the 1940s and very quickly, the local community were captivated.