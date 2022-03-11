OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: The People's Priest – the life and legacy of Father Des Wilson

THE PEOPLE'S PRIEST: This week on Over The Wire, we reflect on the life and legacy of Father Des Wilson

THIS week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by Ballymurphy woman and academic at Ulster University's Transitional Justice Institute, Eilish Rooney, alongside Father James Joyce from the Bronx in the heart of New York City, to discuss the life and legacy of former Andersonstown News columnist and confidante to the people of West Belfast, Father Des Wilson.

Eilish and Father Joyce reflect on their friendship with the late Father Des and the impact that he had on the community in Ballymurphy and further afield.

On the fiftieth anniversary of the Andersonstown News, The Over The Wire podcast is revisiting and shining a light on the issues that have impacted on the community over the past half century.