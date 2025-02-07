OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: This week Trump, Clonoe, Boyne Bridge and Super Bowl

WELCOME to the Over The Wire podcast from Belfast Media where Anthony Neeson and Robin Livingstone will be looking at the stories behind the headlines… with the help of a few guests.



This week they discuss President Trump’s latest remarks about turning Gaza into a US-run Middle East Riviera; Mr Justice Humphreys' ruling on the 1992 SAS killings of four IRA men in Clonoe; the saga that is the Boyne Bridge; and finally they’re joined by American football fan Scott Silver who will tell us what to expect from this weekend’s Super Bowl.

