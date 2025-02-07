WELCOME to the Over The Wire podcast from Belfast Media where Anthony Neeson and Robin Livingstone will be looking at the stories behind the headlines… with the help of a few guests.

This week they discuss President Trump’s latest remarks about turning Gaza into a US-run Middle East Riviera; Mr Justice Humphreys' ruling on the 1992 SAS killings of four IRA men in Clonoe; the saga that is the Boyne Bridge; and finally they’re joined by American football fan Scott Silver who will tell us what to expect from this weekend’s Super Bowl.