OVER THE WIRE PODCAST: Female internees – Roseleen Walsh and the women behind the wire

BEHIND THE WIRE: Roseleen Walsh talks about her time in Armagh Gaol

THIS week on Over The Wire, James McCarthy is joined by poet and playwright Roseleen Walsh (née Watson) to reflect on her time as a female internee in the 1970s in the Armagh Jail. Roseleen talks about her poetry and how her time in jail inspired her play 'Interned'.

