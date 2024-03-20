WATCH: P1 pupils at St John the Baptist PS go viral with rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann

PRIMARY One pupils at St John the Baptist Primary School have gone viral on social media with a rendition of the Irish national anthem.

The pupils of P1B treated pupils and staff to a rendition of 'Amhrán na bhFiann' during a St Patrick’s Day assembly at the Finaghy Road North school. In just four days, the video has been viewed over 100,000 times.

Principal Chris Donnelly was delighted with the children's efforts.

"As part of our St Patrick’s Day celebrations, a number of classes hold assemblies in the hall for the rest of the children in the school," he said.

"These are themed on St Patrick, his life and legacy, and on celebrating our Irish culture on a day in which Irishness is cherished and marked across the world.

"During the P1 class’ assembly, the children sang a number of hymns and songs, including Amhrán na bhFiann. These were recorded and shared on social media for parents and the wider school

community to enjoy.

"We were shocked and delighted to watch as the video went viral, with more than one hundred thousand views being recorded on Facebook within just four days."