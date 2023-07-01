Travel disruptions on Saturday due to Orange Order parades

PARADES: Motorists are advised to avoid the parades in North, West and East Belfast on Saturday 1 July

THERE will be disruptions to traffic and pedestrians throughout Belfast on Saturday due to Orange Order Somme commemoration parades.

In North and West Belfast the disruption is to be expected from 7pm to 9pm from two parades where roads will be closed to motorists.

The first parade will travel from Peters Hill, North Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place and City Hall and return on the same route.

The second parade will go from Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place into the City Hall and return via the same route.

In East Belfast delays should be expected from 4pm in the Albert Bridge Road area.