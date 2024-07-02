Parties make positions clear on Irish language ahead of Thursday's poll

DREAM DEARG: Thousands of Irish speakers have taken to the streets of Belfast in recent years demanding rights

CONRADH na Gaeilge has published the findings of their #Gaelvóta campaign ahead of Thursday’s Westminster election.

All parties and candidates were contacted seeking their support for three main pre-election pledges. The responses received from parties have now been published. The #Gaelvóta campaign seeks to inform voters of the policy positions supported by candidates and parties ahead of election day.

The following three pledges were promoted as key policy pledges ahead of voting day:

1. Irish language Legislation: Commissioner and Repeal 1737 Ban in Courts

a. Your party will support and ensure the appointment of an Irish language Commissioner immediately.

b. Your party supports the Westminster repeal of '1737’ Act which continues to ban Irish in our Courts.

c. Your party supports the redefining the meaning of ‘public authority’ to those included in the Welsh language legislation.

2. BBC, Broadcasting and the Irish language

a. Your party actively supports increased investment in Irish language services from the BBC across television, radio and digital platforms, in line with other regions.

b. Your party supports an increase in funding, in line with An Plean Fáis (2024-29), for the Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF) for the increased production of more Irish language content.

3. Investment in Irish Language Community Development

a. Your party supports additional capital funding for Ciste Infhéistíochta na Gaeilge in line with An Plean Fáis (2024 - 2029).

Aontú, The Green Party, SDLP, Sinn Féin and PBP all support the three pledges in full. Alliance have indicated support in full for the pledges around the Irish language Commissioner and repeal of 1737, whilst indicating their position for the pledges which required additional investment would require further considerations pending future funding decisions.

Paula Melvin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “Conradh na Gaeilge believes it to be a core element of our duty to promote and protect the Irish language to continue to press the language to the fore at each and every election. The #Gaelvóta campaign seeks to attract a broad coalition of candidates and parties to a range of policy pledges that could make a real difference to the Irish language community in the coming mandate. We ask that voters take note of the various pledges made and keep that in mind when casting their vote on Thursday.”

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager, Conradh na Gaeilge, said: “Whilst we recognise the vast majority of decisions affecting the Irish language are made here at Stormont, and that it is best that those decisions are taken locally, we also recognise that there are certain issues we can advance through Westminster, especially concerning the appointment of the Irish language Commissioner, if that appointment cannot be progressed via the Executive Office.

"We also look at broadcasting, which is not devolved, as an opportunity to develop provision of Irish language content on the BBC, between television, radio and digital, going forward. Further funding for the Irish language Broadcast Fund and the Irish language Investment fund for community capital schemes have in the past been provided for by Westminster and going forward those funds will require recurring finances to ensure long-term sustainability of community provision."