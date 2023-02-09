Vigil for Pat Finucane on the 34th anniversary of his murder

A VIGIL will take place this weekend to mark the 34th anniversary of murdered human rights solicitor Pat Finucane.

It will take place on Sunday night at 7pm at the corner of Antrim Road and Fortwilliam Drive.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by the UDA on February 12 1989 in one of the most high profile cases of British state collusion during the Troubles. His wife Geraldine was wounded in the attack on their North Belfast home.

Ever since, she has made a series of legal challenges against the British government over her husband's murder including calling for a public inquiry.

In December, the High Court ruled that the British government remains in breach of its legal obligation to carry out an investigation into the murder of Pat Finucane.

Speaking in advance of Sunday’s vigil in memory of Pat, Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly said: “On Sunday, people will gather in memory of murdered human rights solicitor Pat Finucane on his 34th anniversary.

“The Finucane family have campaigned with courage, determination and dignity in search of the truth for their father, husband and brother.

“In December the High Court ruled that there had not been a human rights compliant public enquiry into the circumstances of Pat’s killing.

“Furthermore Justice Scoffield ruled that the British Secretary Of State had acted unlawfully in failing to reconsider his decision not to order a public enquiry into Pat’s killing after the PSNI had concluded their investigation in May 2021.

“The British Government need to stop their stalling tactics and hold a full and independent public enquiry – a commitment they made in 2001.

“We are calling on the British Government to stop their flawed Legacy Bill which will deny truth and justice to thousands of victims and families and for inclusive dialogue in a legacy summit.

“I would urge people to attend and support Pat’s widow Geraldine and the Finucane family in their campaign for the truth at Sunday’s vigil.”