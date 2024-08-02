From Belfast Celtic, Man Utd to Barcelona: Patrick O'Connell mural relaunched

REDEDICATION: The Patrick O'Connell mural at the bottom of the Whiterock Road/Falls Road

A MURAL in West Belfast dedicated to a former Manchester United and Belfast Celtic player, who is credited with saving FC Barcelona from extinction, has been re-launched.

First unveiled in 2015, the mural depicts the playing and managerial career of Patrick O'Connell, also known as 'Don Patricio'.

Situated at the junction of the Whiterock Road/Falls Road, with the help of local artists Micky Doc, Danny Devenny and Marty Lyons, the striking mural has been given a re-design. It now includes two current FC Barcelona superstars – Aitana Bonmatí, from the club's women's team and 17-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal.

Unveiled as part of Féile an Phobail, the mural is the start of a new partnership between Fáilte Feirste Thiar, FC Barcelona, Visit Catalonia, Stevens and Associates and EPIC museum in Dublin to bring forward an ambitious programme of events to celebrate Patrick O'Connell.

Aaron Cordner

Born in Dublin, O'Connell played as a central defender for Belfast Celtic, Manchester United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull in the years around the First World War.

He became the first Irishman to captain Manchester United.

He then went on to pursue a managerial career in Spain, where in 1935 he led Real Betis to its one and only La Liga title.

That achievement landed him the manager's job at FC Barcelona just before the Spanish Civil War broke out in 1936. With General Franco intent on destroying the famous Catalan club, O'Connell's decision to take his team on a tour to Mexico and the US generated the crucial funds needed to keep it afloat.

Speaking at the rededication of the mural, Jordi Penas, Museum Director at FC Barcelona said: "The mural is a homage to Patrick O'Connell and what he did for our club.

Jordi Penas, Museum Director at FC Barcelona

"I am also pleased to see Aitana Bonmatí, a woman who plays for Barcelona, and Lamine Yamal, one of our modern day superstars on the mural."

Tony Devlin, Director of Brassneck Theatre Company who made a TG4 documentary, 'Don Patricio' about Patrick O'Connell added: "Patrick lived in Albert Street off the Falls when he played for Belfast Celtic.

"He became the most successful Irish manager of all time and of course he saved FC Barcelona from financial ruin.

"The mural and Patrick's story will continue to inspire people who walk the Falls Road every single day."