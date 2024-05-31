Maskey: Send a 'clear message about the future' on July 4

INTO THE WEST: Paul Maskey will be standing for Sinn Féin in West Belfast in the general election

SINN Féin's Paul Maskey has called on voters in West Belfast to send "a clear message" about the future they want when casting their vote on July 4.

Mr Maskey has been selected by the party to contest the general election in the Belfast West constituency next month.

This will be his fifth time putting himself forward as a Westminster candidate to the electorate, having first won a by-election in June 2011 for the seat vacated by Gerry Adams who had stepped down to contest the general election in the South. Mr Maskey has won all previous four elections for a Westminster seat. In December 2019 he was returned with nearly 15,000 votes to spare over People Before Profits Gerry Carroll, who will be running again. The SDLP's Paul Doherty will also contest the election.

Speaking after being selected, Paul Maskey said: "I am delighted to have been selected as your Sinn Féin candidate for West Belfast. In this election you can send a clear message about what you want for the future.

"By voting for Sinn Féin you are endorsing strong leadership, positive change, and a commitment to work for all. You have an opportunity to vote for decisions about your life and your future to be made here, at home.

Delighted to have been selected as your candidate in West Belfast.



In this election you can send a clear message for a better future.



By voting for Sinn Féin you are endorsing strong leadership, positive change, and a commitment to work for all.



On July 4th, vótáil Sinn Féin X pic.twitter.com/mkySIe8sWE — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) May 25, 2024

"You are supporting better funding for our public services, and you are rejecting years of Tory cuts which have targeted workers and families.

"Change will only be delivered in the North by working together in the Executive and Assembly, but this election is our chance to send a clear message about the future we want.

"Let’s seize the opportunity to return the strongest Sinn Féin team and keep moving forward to a new and better future."