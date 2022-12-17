MP Maskey welcomes new defibrillator at Kolormaster

LIFE SAVING: Paul Maskey with Bumper Crawford from Kolormaster with the new defibrillator

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the installation of a defibrillator outside Kolormaster on the Falls Road.

The new life-saving device will be available to to community 24/7 and can be accessed with a code supplied by the ambulance service dispatcher.

"I want to pay tribute to the owner of Kolormaster who has taken an initiative to purchase and install a defibrillator outside their shopfront," said Mr Maskey.

"This has the potential to save lives and is greatly appreciated especially during this period when there are many pressures on our health service.

"Kolormaster is a local business owned by local people. They have invested massively in their premises, have recently added an extension to their building and created many jobs over the years.

"Kolormaster over the years have supported many local charities and this latest initiative by them shows the importance of supporting local businesses as they do invest back to the local community.

"Heart attacks are a serious issue and many people die on a yearly basis with ongoing heart issues.

"The fact that this defibrillator has been installed will give local people assurance in a case of emergency."