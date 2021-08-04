FÉILE 2021: WATCH – Poet Paula to exhibit her work during Féile

WEST Belfast poet Paula McVeigh is to exhibit her work ‘Scribbles from the Troubles Through The Eyes of a Child’ throughout the Féile.



Over the course of the festival, Paula will be based in her family flower shop, The Flower Bay on the Andersonstown Road where the public can call by and view the poems and artwork.

MEMORIES: Paula's poetry is based on her recollections of the Troubles



Discussing the background to the works, Paula said: “I was born in 1969 in West Belfast, the youngest of thirteen children. Times were hard, add on a civil war conflict and you get an idea of my childhood.



“Over a period of time, I started to illustrate the troubles as I remember them through the years of my childhood. I found this of great benefit in reflecting and understanding the conflict and how it had impacted many of us born into this generation.



“I brought all my work together to create a collection of poems and illustrations called Scribbles from the Troubles. The collection depicts real life events that I have experienced. The aim of my work is to put a perspective of childhood innocence on the Troubles which may help others reflect.”

Paula said that getting her art and poems out of her head and onto paper has helped her a great deal.



“By sharing my work, I want people to see that these times were real and tough for both communities,” she continued.



“The conflict at times broke us, but it also made us. It has defined the person I am today in a positive way. I hope that my work, while painting a picture of some turbulent times is also a positive evaluation of life at that time.



“Moving forward I am hopeful that the continued peace process leads to a safer, happier and more inclusive society. I hope you all enjoy my work – Scribbles from the Troubles Through the Eyes of a Child.”