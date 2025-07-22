Paw Patrol hit the high seas for an SSE adventure to remember

AHOY THERE! A thrilling PAW Patrol pirate adventure awaits local families at the SSE arena on Friday and Saturday

All paws on deck for the greatest ever seabound adventure on Friday and Saturday at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

As part of its live tour, Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are bringing 'PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure' to stages across the UK this summer. With the clock ticking, families won’t want to miss this action-packed, music-filled live show based on Nickelodeon’s beloved preschool series, PAW Patrol.

In PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

DRAMATIC PAWS: The marvellous mutts of PAW Patrol set sail for fun and adventure at the SSE Arena on Friday and Saturday

Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears... Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem-solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!



PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theatre. This highly interactive performance invites audiences to join the fun by learning pirate catchphrases, dancing the pirate boogie, and helping the pups solve picture puzzles and follow the treasure map to complete their mission.

Since its debut in the autumn of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over seven million people worldwide, providing fans in over 50 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.

Join Ryder and his heroic pups as they set sail on a thrilling pirate adventure to find a hidden treasure. With 39 performances, this PAWsome experience is just around the corner.

To book tickets and for more information, visit www.PAWPatrolLive.co.uk