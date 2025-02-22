PAWsome! Extra show added to Paw Patrol live at the SSE Arena

DUE to high demand, an extra show has been added to the Belfast live performance of popular children's animated show, PAW Patrol.

PAW Patrol Live – The Great Pirate Adventure – will perform at the SSE Arena on Saturday, July 26 with three shows!

This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon.

Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance.

Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

PAW Patrol Live – The Great Pirate Adventure – is the perfect way for families to create life-long memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theatre.

Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has provided fans in over 50 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

When: Saturday 26th July, 10.45am (new show added!), 2.00pm and 5.15pm

Where: The SEE Arena, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast

Tickets start at £20 (additional fees may apply.) and are available at www.PAWPatrolLive.co.uk.

