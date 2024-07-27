People are putting their eyesight at harm by not choosing the right sunglasses

NEW research shows that 25 per cent of people in NI say looks are most important when choosing a new pair of sunglasses.

15 per cent admit they don’t know how effective their sunglasses are in protecting against UV rays. 61 per cent agree they don’t know that levels of UV protection differ between pairs.

Expert addresses the common misconceptions when it comes to choosing the safest pair of sunglasses.

People across NI are putting their eye health at risk by choosing style over substance when it comes to choosing their sunglasses, according to new research from Specsavers.

A quarter of people say they are more likely to purchase a pair of sunglasses based on looks alone rather than the level of protection against ultraviolet (or UV) rays they provide.

The poll of 2,000 UK adults also uncovered a lack of awareness around how effective – or ineffective – an individual pair of sunglasses can be against UV rays.

In the UK, sunglasses must bear the CE Mark and be marked as UV400 to offer effective UV protection.

15 per cent admit to not knowing how effective their chosen shades are in protecting them from UV rays, while 61 per cent said they were unaware that sunglasses had different levels of UV protection.

Over a third (36 per cent) reported that they believed sunglasses with larger lenses provided better protection from UV rays, a further 18 per cent also thought that sunglasses with darker lenses offered this same protection.

The study also showed that 19 per cent of people are concerned about sun damage to their eyes if they forget their shades on a sunny day, but that more people (39 per cent) are more worried about not being able to see at the time. 15 per cent of people confessed that their biggest concern would be adding to the wrinkles around their eyes.

While almost half (43 per cent) wish they’d taken better care of their eyes in the past, only two per cent wear sunglasses all year round. This is despite the risk of sun damage during any season, with only 37 per cent wearing sunglasses on dull days.

Matthew McKenny, Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Park Centre, explains: “Long-term sun exposure can cause irreversible damage to your eyesight and can increase the risk of specific eye conditions such as cataracts or age-related macular degeneration, a common cause of blindness.

“The right sunglasses can protect the eyes by filtering UV light from the eyes – however, many people still choose a cosmetic pair over safety, which may cause the pupil to dilate, increasing the amount of UV light filtering into the eyes. And the darkness of your sunglasses lenses has nothing to do with UV protection — it only helps to reduce the brightness of light that reaches your eyes.”

Just under one-third (30 per cent) believes their eyesight has worsened over the last 10 years, with seven per cent reporting a significant deterioration.



While small amounts of sunlight can be good for your body, frequent exposure to UV rays can have a negative impact on your vision. In the short-term, UVA and UVB rays can lead to photokeratitis (a type of sunburn to the cornea) and in the long-term, they can increase your risk of developing more serious eye conditions. Matthew adds: “It’s worrying that so many people say they would choose style over UV protection – when it really is possible to have both. There are a lot of myths around sunglasses and their UV protection, and it can be hard to know which pair to choose. Our advice is to speak to your local optician, as they will be able to advise you – and help you pick out a stylish prescription pair that will tick all the boxes.”

