People Before Profit looking three Council seats in West Belfast

PEOPLE Before Profit has selected three West Belfast candidates to contest May's Council election.

Councillors Michael Collins and Matt Collins will seek re-election in Colin and Black Mountain respectively, while Cáilín McCaffrey will look to take a seat in the Court DEA.

“People Before Profit will fight the upcoming election to provide a voice for workers and a socialist alternative to the failed establishment politics of City Hall,” Cllr Matt Collins said.

“In 2019, West Belfast made history by electing its biggest ever slate of socialist reps. We will look to increase our mandate for a new class politics that uplifts workers’ wages, protects the vulnerable, and challenges those who are driving wealth inequality.”

Cllr Michael Collins stated: “The cost of living crisis is deepening, exacerbated by the dysfunction of Stormont and the DUP’s denial of democracy. People Before Profit is a real and effective opposition to the DUP’s obstructionism and naked sectarianism, one which stands firm against the rotten economic agenda of the Stormont elite.

“Working class people use May’s election to reject the cosy carve-up between the DUP and Sinn Féin at City Hall, which has seen rates hiked, local services decimated, and vital funding divided up amongst a select few.”



Cáilin McCaffrey added: “We will use our platform to put the demands of striking workers at the heart of the political discourse during this election.

“Our campaign in the Court ward will amplify the voices of working class people across the Shankill and the Falls, who have faced years of austerity, stagnant wages and deprivation. A vote for People Before Profit is a vote for the health service, for education, for social housing and for a better future for all.

“Working class unity can overcome the sectarian politics of the past. With three socialist councillors in West Belfast, we can strengthen the hand of workers across this city and beyond.”