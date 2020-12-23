Call for Education Minister to resign over school recall decision

Education Minister Peter Weir has come under fire over plans to reopen schools in January.

It comes following revelations that the DUP Minister was advised by the Chief Medical Officer to limit the re-opening of schools after Christmas. Dr Michael McBride advised Mr Weir last Thursday that the Executive may wish to “revisit” the discussion on schools due to “greater impact” of face-to-face teaching on the spread of Covid-19.

“The Executive has agreed the continuation of education must be a priority and therefore I have not considered any additional closures of schools,” the advice read. “However any reduction in the amount of face-to-face teaching will lead to a greater impact on transmission rates particularly in homes with older children.

"The Executive has previously considered advice from SAGE on potential interventions and may wish to revisit this discussion.”

I would like to see compromise & collaboration on this issue so that pupils sitting transfer tests this year (and for that matter, every year) can do so in their own familiar primary school. pic.twitter.com/HnN9wFU0Sw — Peter Weir (@peterweirmla) December 18, 2020

On Friday, Mr Weir said schools would reopen as normal after Christmas. However, speaking in the Assembly on Monday, the beleaguered Minister signalled a slight change of direction stating that it was “abundantly clear” that schools would not return on a normal basis. Outlining his plans, Mr Weir said that some post-primary pupils are set to move to remote learning for a period in late-January. The change will apply to children years 8-10 from 25 January for at least two weeks. Primary schools, special schools and pupils in years 11-14 will remain in school.

However, all schools will initially reopen for face-to-face learning when the new term begins next month. Mr Weir said there needed to be a "further step change" in the actions taken.

“At this time and dependent upon the public health situation, I am proposing that remote learning would need to be brought in for post primaries for the non-exam year students with effect from 25 January, on a temporary basis until the end of half term,” he said.

At this time and dependent upon the public health situation, I am proposing that remote learning would need to be brought in for post primaries for the non-exam year students with effect from 25 January, on a temporary basis until the end of half term.”

“We need to protect our most vulnerable students, and so irrespective of year group, the aim will be to keep special schools open throughout this period, and to provide provision within all schools for vulnerable children.”

The Education Minister has faced accusations of keeping children who are old enough to sit transfer tests in school in a bid to protect academic selection. On Friday, Mr Weir urged all education stakeholders to work together to ensure children could sit the transfer test in their own schools.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has called on the Education Minister to resign over his approach to school openings and exams. In the Assembly, he accused the minister of putting lives at risk by his decision to reopen schools after the Christmas and New Year break.

“It is unacceptable that Peter Weir is still in office having presided over one calamity and U-turn after another during the pandemic,” he said.

"Weir should resign immediately.”

Commenting on the Minister’s Assembly statement, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "It’s clear to me this about facilitating the 11 Plus, to be frank. Therefore, I am disappointed in that.”

The North Belfast MLA noted that the new strain of the Coronavirus “has the potential to impact on every citizen, including school children” and asked the Minister what steps would be taken to ensure people within school communities were kept safe.