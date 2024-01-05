Phone service launched to cut Emergency Department waiting times in Belfast

ADVICE: Patients with minor complaints are being advised to use a new phone service to help ease the burden on emergency departments

A NEW phone service is being launched by Belfast Trust to help deal with the strain on Emergency Departments in the city.

On Wednesday we reported that the RVH had the highest waiting times in the North, with the average waiting time being 687 mins – a wait of 11 hours and 45 minutes. Over at the Mater Hospital, it was less than two hours at 110 minutes.

The new service encourages patients with minor injuries and complaints to phone 02896 159 444. Callers will be assessed before being advised of the next steps to take.

Belfast Trust said this will not affect patients who are experiencing potentially life-threatening illness or injury, who should call 999 for urgent medical attention.

The Phone First service has been operational across Northern, Southern and Western Health Trusts for some time with Belfast and South Eastern Trust launching the service on 9 January.

The service will operate 8am-6pm Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays). Patients who require care outside these hours should attend the Emergency Department or call the GP Out-of-Hours service.