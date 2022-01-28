PIPS launches new counselling service to tackle suicide risk

PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road have launched a new specialist counselling service for children and young people at risk of suicide in the North after being gifted €30,000 from the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation.

The Lorna Byrne Foundation is a foundation which strives to help children in marginalised and vulnerable situations in Ireland and across the world. This will be the foundations first partnership in the North.

Renée Quinn, Director of PIPS was also joined by Belfast’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl for the announcement of the project.

The aim of the project is to help children who self-harm, are suffering from suicidal ideation, anxiety or depression to cope with emotional distress and learn self-care strategies.

This new child and youth counselling service will offer young people between the ages of 4 -18, from across the North, confidential advice and support on a range of emotional issues, including anxiety, bullying, relationships, emotional health, self-harm, eating disorders, substance misuse, depression, trauma, anger, stress grief, or abuse. To receive these services, children and young people will not be required to have a doctor’s note or hospital referral.

PIPS will focus on providing activities throughout a 12-week programme of talking therapies, art therapy and complementary therapies which are aimed at preventing the loss of young people’s lives.

Lorna Byrne, whose foundation is helping establish the project, said: “I have met so many people whose lives have been devastated by suicide and it is heartbreaking.

"At every single one of my events in Northern Ireland over the last number of years the topic of suicide has been raised by family members, community leaders and even by people contemplating taking their own life.

"I hope for a day when no one’s life is touched by suicide, but until that time comes, we need essential services like PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland.

"I am delighted to be able to support such life-saving work with PIPS and our first project in Northern Ireland.”

This new service will co-exist alongside the work PIPS carries out to help people with their mental health, through their free walk-in, no-referral-needed service.

Speaking about the new service, Renée Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS added: “We have seen an increase in children using our service this year and we have continued to provide support to them even during lockdown.

"We are so grateful to the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation for this support which allows us to be here for children who may feel vulnerable, are at risk of suicidal behaviours, or in need of emotional support.

"Parents or individuals can refer their child or themselves for our services. We are here to help young people heal and grow into their fullest potential.”

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “I’d like to thank the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation – and of course PIPS Suicide Prevention for their tireless work and support.

"Too many families across our city have been devastated by the tragedy of suicide. We owe it to our young people and their families to be there for them, to listen, to help them work through the challenges that life has thrown at them and achieve greater emotional wellbeing.”

PIPS Child and Youth counsellors are available between 9am – 9pm Monday to Friday and 10am - 6pm Saturday and Sundays, (including school holidays and excluding bank holidays)

Telephone 02890805850 or Freephone 0800 088 6042 or email info@pipscharity.com

or call into 279 Antrim Road, Belfast.