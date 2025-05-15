PIPS Charity wants your nominations for Best of the West 2025

BEST OF THE WEST: Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity, and Christina Sloan, Advertising Manager, Belfast Media

AS nominations continue to pour in for Best of the West 2025, PIPS Charity is encouraging people to make their voice heard.

Nominations are now into their second week and readers will have until May 29 to ensure their favourite business, individual or organisation across each category is in with a chance of making the final shortlist.

PIPS Charity has been a vital lifeline for over two decades offering counselling, befriending, and crisis support to individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health challenges. Based on the Antrim Road, the organisation also supports families and friends bereaved by suicide.

As the countdown to the awards night on June 27 begins, PIPS Charity is once again proud to support the 2025 Best of the West—a celebration of community spirit, resilience, and achievement.

Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity, expressed her pride in being part of the initiative.

“As a local charity rooted in the community, we believe it’s important to champion those making a difference across our region," said Renee. "The Best of the West awards do just that.

“Recent years have been incredibly challenging, especially for local businesses. Recognising their efforts and celebrating their success is more important than ever.

“At PIPS, we know that promoting positive wellbeing goes hand-in-hand with building strong, connected communities. We wish all the shortlisted nominees the very best of luck—they’re all winners in our eyes, having earned the respect and support of those around them.”

Voting in the 2025 Best of the West will be by online vote only at https://belfastmedia.com/events/best-of-the-west-2025

You can also scan this QR code.