Pizza Guyz’ three stores now rebranded as Pizza Crew

Pizza Guyz’ three stores have been rebranded as Pizza Crew following ‘significant investment’ which has secured over 40 jobs.

Previously named Pizza Guyz, the new Pizza Crew name was revealed simultaneously at the Andersonstown Road, Antrim Road and Ormeau Road stores. The name change came about for two reasons.

It ran into a trademark issue over Pizza Guyz name. They could not come to a resolution so rather than waste money on legal fees, they decided to invest it back into the business and my people. They wanted to make sure they had a name fitting to the brand and culture of the business and found an inclusive name going into the new era.

Crew is a fitting name and brings everything about the business together. They have three stores now (to be renamed) and 40 staff. They want to encourage more people to consider pizza making as a career particularly women. They’re proud to have female store owners and 30 per cent of our staff overall is made up of women.

They also have people from all over the world working for them, so they are a diverse Pizza Crew.

"All the staff are really excited about the new name and branding. It is a fresh start for us all."

They have installed new signage, created a bespoke App, they now have a specially made mobile truck, new uniforms, menus and boxes, and they have given their delivery vehicles a Pizza Crew makeover.

To celebrate the creation of the Pizza Crew name, they have introduced a brand new pizza, The Italian Job, inspired by Tony Gemignani which has Milano salami, Cup and Char pepperoni, Italian sausage and a side of honey from local company, Murray’s ‘Hot’ Honey, that customers can spread on or dip their pizza into.

They are also adding two new sides, moreish mozzarella sticks and boneless chicken wings that we have no doubt will become Pizza Crew classics – they are delicious.

They also have a RELAUNCH DEAL – 'Feed the Crew' for £22 – two 12"pizzas, two toppings, one regular side and two dips - all for £22. (Exclude delivery, Additional toppings £2) Visit www.pizzacrew.co to order or download the Pizza Crew app. Call the Andersonstown Road store on 02890 601060, the Antrim Road store on 02896 919676 and the Ormeau Road store on 02895 320200.