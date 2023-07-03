Plaque unveiled in honour of Dr Terry Cross at Royal Hospital's children's eye unit

A NEW plaque has been unveiled to Dr Terry Cross for gifting specialist, sight-saving equipment to the Regional Children’s Eye Unit at the Royal Hospital.

Dr Cross is the Chairman of Biopax Ltd and patron of the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation.

The well-known businessman has supported local charities throughout his life. He recently established his own charitable trust – The David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, named in memory of his son, David, who tragically died at the age of 33 from malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.

Over 2,000 children are referred to Paediatric Ophthalmology in Belfast each year. Thanks to the gift of specialist screening equipment from Dr Terry Cross, many children, including premature babies, can receive a prompt diagnosis of potentially sight-threatening eye disease.

Commenting on the substantial donation Dr Terry Cross said: “I feel privileged to be in a position to support the wider community and I am a firm advocate of early intervention and prevention when it comes to health matters. I believe such an approach delivers better outcomes right across the spectrum, whether it relates to eye checks or cancer checks."

Dr Terry Cross with families who benefitted from the use of the scanner

Explaining the impact of the equipment, Ms Eibhlin McLoone, Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmologist in Belfast Trust, said: “The Optos Silverstone is the most powerful and advanced tool available to image the retina. It is the first machine of its kind available in Northern Ireland, thanks to Dr Terry Cross OBE’s generous donation. The machine has benefitted premature babies who require careful monitoring in the first months of life, as well as children at risk of eye tumours and management of children with complex needs, autism or ADHD."

Chris White, CEO at ForSight, said: “As a relatively new charity, we are delighted to be involved in this donation as our mission is to empower and support people living with sight loss through the funds raised in our chain of charity shops. Having access to pioneering equipment is central to this as it aids early diagnosis and informs treatment plans.”