Families come together to mark 50th anniversary of Strand Bar atrocity

50TH ANNIVERSARY: Family and friends of those killed in the Short Strand Bar atrocity Marie Therese Hurson

THE lives of six people murdered in a loyalist gun and bomb attack on a Short Strand bar have been remembered on the 50th anniversary of the massacre.

Four women and two men died in the attack on Saturday April 12, 1975 when a UVF gang fired shots inside the crowded Strand Bar before a bomb was set off.

The victims were all Catholic civilians. They were Mary McAleavey (57), Elizabeth Carson (64), Marie Bennett (42), Agnes McAnoy (62), Arthur Penn (33) and Michael Mulligan (33).

To mark the 50th anniversary, a series of events took place in Short Strand last weekend, including a photo exhibition and special Mass.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends gathered at the site of the former bar, adjacent to Short Strand bus depot to unveil a plaque to mark the 50th anniversary.

A plaque marks the spot of the massacre

Speaking at the plaque unveiling, Rab Bennett, who was just five-years-old when his mum Marie was killed in the attack said the atrocity shocked the small Short Strand community.

"Thank you all for being here today. We come here to the site of the Strand Bar to remember all those killed and injured in the atrocity that took place on Saturday, April 12, 1975," he said.

"I would also like to take the time to pay tribute to those that took part in the rescue and recovery of those trapped inside that night.

"That day would have started off as I am sure any other normal Saturday at the time.

"Women would have been out shopping or cleaning their homes, looking after children and if it was anything like our house, making sure there was a pot of soup on the simmer and the Sunday dinner prepared.

Rab Bennett was just five-years-old when his mum Marie was killed in the attack

"The men, probably after a hard week’s work spending a bit of time in the bookies or having a few well-earned pints before making their way home to spend some time with their family and later going out socialising with their partner.

"These were the sort of people that filled the Strand Bar that night – hard working and family-orientated men and women. Husbands, wives, fathers, mothers and grandparents.

"At around 9.45pm as those inside who were gathered at the bar or huddled in one of the snugs, they were met with what was a sectarian murder squad intent on causing as much mayhem as possible.

"Gunfire was sprayed and a bomb placed inside. As those responsible fled, they barred the doors shut from the outside making it impossible for anyone to flee.

"The sound of the explosion brought local residents to the scene and a desperate rescue operation began. By the time it had finished, five people were killed and 29 injured, one of whom passed away a week later leaving six dead.

"This attack not only killed those six innocent people but it devastated and traumatised their families. It left those injured both physically and mentally scarred for life and left a whole community in shock and disbelief.

"On the 50th anniversary of that atrocity, we remember and honour Agnes and Arthur, Elizabeth and Marie, Mary and Michael."