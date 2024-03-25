Alan Weir is a top leader at Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK.
In this episode of Best of Belfast, he tells Matthew Thompson about:
- His first job in Belfast Zoo Amusement park as a kid
- Working in a seatbelt factory
- Leaving home
- Managing a team of 40 English men in his early-twenties
- (And the leadership lessons he learned as a result)
- The powerful culture Toyota have created
- Experiencing Japan for the first time
- How a car comes of the line every 86 seconds at his factory
- (And the business principles that make that possible!)
- Ways he switches off from work
- And advice he'd give to an 18-year-old version of himself.
Check it out above!