Best of Belfast Podcast: Toyota boss in fast lane

Alan Weir is a top leader at Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK.

In this episode of Best of Belfast, he tells Matthew Thompson about:

- His first job in Belfast Zoo Amusement park as a kid

- Working in a seatbelt factory

- Leaving home

- Managing a team of 40 English men in his early-twenties

- (And the leadership lessons he learned as a result)

- The powerful culture Toyota have created

- Experiencing Japan for the first time

- How a car comes of the line every 86 seconds at his factory

- (And the business principles that make that possible!)

- Ways he switches off from work

- And advice he'd give to an 18-year-old version of himself.

Check it out above!