Éist, what's that outside the Cultúrlann?

A STRANGE blue object that locals may have seen appear outside An Chultúrlann in recent days is, in fact, a poetry jukebox.

The bright and squat jukebox – which closely resembles a submarine periscope – is programmed to play poems from 20 of Ireland's best-known Irish language poets.

Installed by arts production company, Quotidian – Word on the Street, the jukebox is part of a wider initiative aimed at "putting literature in public places".

The arrival of the flashing-blue sound-system has been celebrated with the launch of An Chultúrlann's literary festival, Féile Focal.

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich Director, Gráinne Ní Ghilín, said: "We thought this was a perfect within our remit as an arts and cultural organisation.

"We do a lot of work to promote Irish language literature. We have the book shop, book launches, and we have regularly poetry readings and children's events. We also have a monthly reading circle. So it was perfect fit for us.

"We were very curious about the idea of having poetry on the Falls Road and mingling in with the soundscape of the Falls Road, and to see who would come and listen to it and what their reaction would be."

An Chultúrlann's Féile Focal will include a range of literary events including workshops involving local schoolchildren, poetry recitals and more.

The jukebox will take pride of place outside the Falls Road-based cultural centre for the next three months thanks to funding from Belfast City Council.

Ms Ní Ghilín said she hopes the initiative will bring poetry to a wider audience.

"It's a very curious looking object, so that's attracting people to walk up to it," she said. "I think because it's outside people feel more brave and will try it out. There's not much information written on it, it's kind of an intuitive thing.

"The first day it was up there was a group of three men standing around listening to it and having conversations about it. There are people coming in and out the Cultúrlann – for work, for meetings, for something to eat – who are also trying it. It has created a bit of buzz and a lot of delight.

"There's something very joyful about the thing, and I don't really know why. It's maybe because it's so novel and different, and that's maybe why people are having a lot of fun with it."

For more information about An Chultúrlann's Féile Focal or any other events this spring visit their website.