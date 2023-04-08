Poleglass All-Ireland hip-hop champions' success at British Dance Championships

POLEGLASS-based All-Ireland hip-hop champions Studio 5's success continues as they represented Team Ireland at the British Championships.

Twenty-five young people from dance troupe self-funded their journey to the championships in Blackpool and took home a number of trophies.

The team achieved top three positions with Sister Hood taking third place and Street Kidz coming second.

Dancers Hannah McVeigh and Abbie Lowe won first place in the British duo’s competition, with Hannah McVeigh also winning second place in a solo.

The dancers from Studio 5 are based in the heart of Poleglass and have previously won three all-Ireland titles. The dancers also appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and Ireland’s Got Talent. The studio focuses on confidence, performance skills and uses dance to help with well-being both physically and mentally.

Poleglass dancers winning All-Ireland Championships

Studio 5 owner Rachelle McCurry shared her joy and pride at the dancers’ achievements saying that that two students, Kirsty Slane and Zoe McCallum, were approached by Scouts from Dance universities in England.

“They are now feeling motivated and inspired to train harder and continue taking on opportunities provided to them” she said.