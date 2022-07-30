Poleglass bus disruption top of the agenda for SF cllr

A WEST Belfast councillor has called for a meeting with Translink over a lack of local bus services.

Sinn Féin's Caoimhín McCann has requested a meeting with the public transport operator over disruption to the 10C shuttle service between Colin Connect and Poleglass.

He said that residents have waited up to 45 minutes on a connection due to staff absences.

"We're going to speak to Translink to see if we can increase the frequency of the shuttle services that bring residents to the Glider," he told the Andersonstown News.

"In the short term we'd be asking them to pull in agency staff to cover absences, but in the longer term we'd be asking them to look at apprenticeships for young people in the area.

"We want to see investment in the Colin area and investment in our young people through apprenticeships so that they can be the ones transporting people.

"That also has a good economic impact in that money spent in the Colin area will remain in the Colin area. That's what we think Translink should be investing in in the longer term. That will also have a knock-on impact in terms of antisocial behaviour.

"If young Jimmy from Poleglass knows that his brother Johnny is driving the bus then he's less likely to throw a stone at it. That would be our longer term goal."