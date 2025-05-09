Poleglass Pharmacy is your one-stop shop

POLEGLASS Pharmacy on the Stewartstown Road is your one-stop shop for all your medical needs in the Colin area.

Operated by Cooper’s, an independent family-owned pharmacy group, their objective in each branch is to deliver patients the advice, medicines and service levels they require to the highest levels possible.

At Poleglass Pharmacy, they offer a fantastic prescription collection and text message service – they will text you when your prescription medicine is ready to collect.

All you have to do is choose Poleglass Pharmacy as your chosen pharmacy with your doctor, order your medication from your surgery and pick it up here.

For everyday health conditions from Athlete’s Foot to Ear Wax and Diarrhoea to Urinary Tract Infections, Poleglass Pharmacy is the answer.

They also run a Stop Smoking Service, offer Flu and COVID 19 vaccinations and run an Emergency Hormonal Contraception Service.

Poleglass Pharmacy

220 Stewartstown Road

Belfast BT17 OEE • T: 02890 601374