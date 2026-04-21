POLICE in Lisburn are appealing for dashcam footage after a child was knocked down on Prince William Road on Monday, 20th April.

The collision occurred at around 3.15pm and involved a black Honda Civic.

The child, aged 12, sustained serious injuries which, at this time, are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened to motorists.

Anyone with relevant footage should contact police on 101, quoting reference 919 20/04/26.

Sinn Féin councillor Declan Lynch is calling for a site meeting in the area between himself, the PSNI and the Department for Infrastructure to explore what can be done to prevent further accidents.

“My thoughts are with the injured child and their family," he said. "This will have been a shocking ordeal and I hope the young person makes a full and speedy recovery.

“This has been a known accident blackspot in Lisburn for some time, and I am calling for traffic calming measures to be installed to prevent a tragedy from occurring.

“I will be inviting the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure to the road for a site visit and urging that action is taken.”