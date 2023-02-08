Police appeal following theft of mobility scooter from double amputee

STOLEN: A number of youths are believed to have made off on the scooter

POLICE are appealing for information after a man who has had both his legs amputated, had his mobility scooter stolen.

The scooter was stolen from the Helens Wood area, off the Stewartstown Road between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

It is believed that a number of youths were seen making off on the scooter in the direction of Lenadoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of the theft of a mobility scooter from a property in the Helens Wood Court area of Dunmurry.

"It is believed that the scooter, which is blue in colour, was taken sometime between 10:45pm on Monday 6th February, and 9.55am on Tuesday 7 February.

"Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around this time, or who may have any information which might assist police with their enquiries, is asked to contact 101 and quote reference number 1017 of 07/02/23."