Police called to brawl at SSE Arena darts event

PUNCH UP: Cops were called to the SSE Arena after a brawl broke out in the stands

POLICE are appealing for information after a brawl at a sporting event in Belfast last night.

Officers were called to the SSE Arena on Thursday night after a scuffle broke out in the stands during the 2023 Cazoo Premier League Darts event. Thousands of people were in attendance with the stars of the darts world competing.

Footage circulating on social media shows a number of people clambering over chairs to join in the punch up.

A PSNI Spokesperson said: "It was reported to police that two men and a women were assaulted during the incident, however no serious injuries were reported.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."

A spokesperson for The SSE Arena, Belfast said: “We are aware of incidents with some customers towards the end of the event. We had a high security and police presence, which allowed us to quickly respond to these situations.

"The darts is a lively night with a great atmosphere, enjoyed by the vast majority of attendees. It is regrettable that the actions of a few can overshadow what was a great evening.”