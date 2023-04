Police in West Belfast appeal for information on missing man

APPEAL: Police are appealing for any information on Ciaran Sadlier

POLICE in West Belfast are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts and safety of local man Ciaran Sadlier who remains missing.

Ciaran is described as being 5 foot 9 in height, of slim build with black hair and a goatee beard. He is also aged in his mid-20s.

If you know of his whereabouts or have seen him, please call police on 101 and quote the reference number: 1040 of 15/03/23