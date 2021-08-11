Whiterock pop-up vaccine clinic does the jab

There was steady footfall this morning at the Whiterock Day Centre which was doubling up as a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

Many of those who attended to get their first jab said they had harboured doubts about the vaccine but came to the conclusion that vaccination was the best protection against the coronavirus for both them and their families.

Local woman Chloe Jones, who has just returned from Australia where vaccination numbers are low, said she was determined to get jabbed as soon as possible. "I have been living in Australia for the past two years and I wanted to get the vaccine as soon as I got back home as I know it has been quite bad over here," she said. "This has been the first opportunity I have had to get it after my two week isolation."

A taxi-driver, who declined to be named, said he only recently decided to get vaccinated. "I had my reservations about getting it at the start," he said, "but now i think it is the right thing to do. I still believe that it is everyone's own personal choice. I didn't want to get it then I changed my mind. It should be up to people themselves if they want to get it or not."

Pop-up clinics will continue across West Belfast in the days and weeks ahead.