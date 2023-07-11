Posters of female Sinn Féin reps on Eleventh Night bonfire condemned

HATE CRIME: The bonfire at Fothriver which will be lit this evening

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has reported to police the placing of posters of female Sinn Féin elected representatives on an Eleventh Night bonfire.

The loyalist bonfire at Forthriver in West Belfast includes posters of Michelle O’Neill, Aisling Reilly MLA and Councillor Róis Máire Donnelly, along with a tricolour. The pyre is set to be lit this evening.

The West Belfast MP said: “Posters of Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill, Aisling Reilly and Councillor Róis Máire Donnelly have been placed on a bonfire alongside the Irish national flag in Forthriver in West Belfast.

Picture taken just now of Irish tricolours and posters of mother of two Michelle O'Neill, west Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly and newly elected Belfast City councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly placed on bonfire ready to burn in Forthriver, west Belfast.

Lovely celebration of culture. pic.twitter.com/MGQSMUkiGP — Kevin Campbell (@KevinCampSF) July 11, 2023

“This is sectarian hate crime. This isn’t culture in any shape or form.

“No bonfires should be used to promote sectarian hate and bigotry and we need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour across society.

“I have reported this sickening display of hate to the PSNI and it should now be investigated as a hate crime.

“All political leaders must stand together against these displays and make it clear that they have absolutely no place in this society.

Earlier this week DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie condemned the burning of an Irish tricolour and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on top of a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone at the weekend. This afternoon there was condemnation of a bonfire in Rathcoole on the outskirts of North Belfast that included an effigy above a board bearing the name of local Sinn Féin councillor Taylor McGrann. DUP North Belfast MLA Philip Brett called for its removal.