Sinn Féin report Rathcoole bonfire bearing councillor's name as a hate crime

HATE CRIME: The bonfire in Rathcoole has been reported to police

Sinn Féin in North Belfast have reported a bonfire in Rathcoole – displaying an effigy above a poster bearing the name of local councillor Taylor McGrann – to the PSNI as a sectarian hate crime.

The effigy on the bonfire is above the words 'Taylor McGrann SCUM PIRA'. Councillor McGrann is a Sinn Féin councillor for Macedon DEA on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. The bonfire will be lit tonight (July 11).

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Gerry Kelly MLA said: “An effigy above a poster bearing the name of Taylor McGrann, alongside sectarian displays, are on a bonfire in Rathcoole.

“None of this behaviour represents legitimate expressions of culture. These are sectarian hate crimes.

“Our society needs to adopt a zero tolerance against such displays of sectarian hate and bigotry.

“All bonfires should be subject to proper legal regulation and enforcement; based upon existing environmental legislation; permission and approval; respect for public and private property; public health considerations; and community safety.

“I have reported this to the police as a hate crime.

“There is an onus on unionist political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of sectarian hatred and make it clear that there is no place for them in this society.”

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett called for the removal of the sign on Tuesday evening.

I condemn without reservation the appearance of this sign.



It stands in stark contrast to the wonderful family events that took place throughout the estate, enjoyed by 100’s of residents.



Those responsible need to remove this sign immediately. https://t.co/9XhbeRmyHA — Phillip Brett (@PhillipBrett21) July 11, 2023

"I condemn without reservation the appearance of this sign," he said.

"It stands in stark contrast to the wonderful family events that took place throughout the estate, enjoyed by hundreds of residents.

"Those responsible need to remove this sign immediately."