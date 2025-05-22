New health framework for West Belfast highlights inequalities

IN THE FRAME: The launch of the health framework at St Comgalls on Divis Street

A NEW health framework to improve the quality of life for people in West Belfast and tackle health inequalities in the constituency has been launched.

Developed by the West Belfast Partnership Board and its Strategic Health and Wellbeing Forum, 'Resilient West Belfast – A Framework for Wellbeing', was launched at St Comgalls.

Its four key outcomes are a thriving and resilient community, improved quality of life for all, wellbeing embedded in everyday life and a reduction in health inequalities.

Danny Power, Chair of West Belfast Partnership Board Strategic Health and Wellbeing Forum, said: "This is not a framework to delve into individual health issues that affect us but rather a collective approach to what we need to do as a population to effect change and to sustain that change.

"We have engaged with organisations and residents to address health and wellbeing in our community. We listened, we learned and we built a framework that puts people at the heart of change.

"Through extensive engagement, the community made one thing clear – social connections matter. We found that mental and physical wellbeing must be prioritised, not crisis intervention. Coping skills should be taught at a young age, equipping future generations to manage stress and anxiety. The places we exercise, the ways we connect and the community spaces we share must be accessible for all.

"Our vision for West Belfast is ambitious but it is within reach. By supporting local networks, embracing preventative health measures and strengthening partnerships, we can build a community where resilience is not just a concept but a reality."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said he was delighted to endorse the framework.

"This framework has been the culmination of over three years work, involved many discussions and debates across organisations in West Belfast and more importantly across our population, who ultimately, this approach is designed to improve the quality of lives of.

"The leadership taken to develop this approach of collaboration and integrated planning will make a massive impact and I want to thank all those involved.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey speaking at the launch

"There are a number of overarching themes emerging on which we can all collectively engage and work together to improve the lives of all who live, work and visit West Belfast.

"The core issues of Building Resilience, Enhancing Social Connectivity and Learning for Our Health are key to planning for a better future.

"The framework displays the imagination, skill and creativity of the West Belfast population and many of the examples used throughout the framework focus on the positive contribution working together collaboratively can achieve and can help shape the future of public support and services.

"I believe the framework can provide the template for current and future planning and can be used as a touchstone by which we measure the value of our collective impact, I hope it will be used as a living testimony to the efforts to improve the quality of life for all and eliminate life inequalities.

"Knowledge is key and we now have a better understanding of these issues so let’s make this framework a tool to address the imbalances that face our communities."