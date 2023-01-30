Preliminary work beginning on new homes at former site of Ross Street flats

WORK has commenced on the building of new homes in the location of the former Ross Street flats, after years of campaigning for their demolition.

Even after demolition started, residents were plagued by anti-social behaviour.

Residents in the area were left without electricity twice in two weeks with issues ranging from arson to stolen cars rampaging through the site, peaking in 2021 when the flats were set ablaze over 30 times in six months and firefighters were pelted with stones as they attempted to tackle the fires.

On one occasion youths set fire to exposed underground utility mains, while a second incident saw a stolen car crash into an electric box. Both incidents left local residents without any electricity.

Fencing was eventually established around the site as well as 24/7 security which severely curtailed anti-social behaviour.

This week concrete bollards were erected in the area of Ross Street and Roumania Rise to protect the site as the building work gets started.

ANTI-SOCIAL: The flats before demolition were a frequent target of anti-social behaviour with the fire brigade routinely putting out fires

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan who was involved in the campaign for the flats' demolition and the building of new social housing praised residents and welcomed the addition of new homes.

“The redevelopment at Ross Road and Roumania Rise is something we in Sinn Féin and the residents have been campaigning for for a long time.

“The flats that had previously been on Ross Road had become derelict and were a hotspot for anti-social activity. Likewise, Roumania Rise has also been the scene of criminal activity, with death-drivers recently demolishing three garden walls in two separate incidents in which it was only by luck that no-one was seriously injured.

“The building of new houses on these sites will undoubtedly lead to a decrease in anti-social activity in the area as well as helping ease the acute housing shortage in West Belfast.

“The residents in the area are to be commended for their resilience in finally getting contractors on to these sites, and Lord Mayor Tina Black and former MLA Fra McCann deserve praise for leading the campaign.”

Denise Quinn, Senior Head of Development at Radius Housing who are building the new homes said: “We are delighted to have commenced work on these new homes at Ross Street and Roumanina Rise. Housing is a central element of building strong communities, and these new homes will play an important role of regenerating the wider community, as well as helping to address the housing waiting lists. We look forward to working closely with the community as the project progresses.”