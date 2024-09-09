Debates, discussions and music as Connolly Centre launch autumn programme

ÁRAS Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre on the Falls Road, have unveiled their upcoming autumn programme following a successful summer of events and talks.

The highly-anticipated Clár an Fhómhair, Autumn Programme, builds on the momentum of recent months and seeks to engage audiences with a compelling mix of music, history, and crucial discussions on issues facing society today.

The programme kicks-off on Saturday 14 September at 1pm, where the centre will welcome Michael Mansfield KC, who has been involved in several monumental cases over the years, including the Birmingham Six, Bloody Sunday, the Ballymurphy Massacre, Grenfell Tower and the Hillsborough Disaster.

Just finished "The Power in the People not the People in Power" by Michael Mansfield @NexusChambers I found many chapters left me angry as justice was denied or long delayed as murderers, police, soldiers, politicians and others in authority escaped punishment for their actions. https://t.co/sDoU2It9ef — Peter Lloyd🧡 (@Maltapar1) April 1, 2024

On 3 October at 7pm, Professor Phil Scraton will present a talk on the Mother and Baby Homes scandal in Ireland. His presentation promises to be a significant and moving reflection on one of the darkest chapters in Ireland's history and the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition.

Following this an interesting discussion will take place on Tuesday 8 October at 7pm with Sayantan Dasgupta about James Connolly's influence in Bengal during British rule, focusing on the execution of 19-year-old revolutionary Dinesh Gupta in 1931.

This day in 1911 Dinesh Gupta was born. He joined Bengal Volunteers - a group organised by Subhas Chandra Bose. On 8 December 1930, Dinesh, along with Benoy Basu and Badal Gupta, entered the Writers' Building and shot dead the IG of Prisons, known for brutalizing prisoners. 1/ pic.twitter.com/OuCzXYIPzp — anuj.dhar@axl (@anujdhar) December 6, 2022

On 16 October at 7pm Stiofán Ó Nualláin from Trademark Belfast will be discussing the alarming rise in racist and fascist hatred and what can be done to combat it.

The Centre will also host a discussion with historian Liz Gillis on 24 October at 7pm, on the life and legacy of Mother Jones, a native of County Cork and an iconic trade union leader known for her tireless advocacy for workers' rights and social justice in the United States.

"I'm not a humanitarian, I'm a hell-raiser."



Labor organizer Mother Jones died on this day in 1930. pic.twitter.com/RI0wdqXHgu — Jacobin (@jacobin) November 30, 2017

The final talk in the programme will be a discussion with author of the Ghost Limb, Claire Mitchell and Dr Ellen Mitchell and Prof Bill Rolston about Protestant Radicalism, the 1798 Rebellion and the 1922 Dunmanway Killings in Co Cork.

Thursday 28 November will also see a performance from Irish singer Pauline Scanlon at 7pm, tickets £15.

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh, commenting on the programme, said: "As we approach the end of what has been another successful year here at the James Connolly Visitor Centre, we’re really looking forward to welcoming our audiences back to Áras Uí Chonghaile for another captivating programme of events. These talks are not just about looking back at history, but also about learning from it to create a more just future."

Heritage Manager, Eimear Hargey, added: "As well as an incredible range of talks and discussions, we’re really excited to welcome the wonderful Pauline Scanlon to Áras Uí Chonghaile this November. Pauline is known for her captivating voice and modern twist on traditional folk music, so make sure to get your tickets for what’s set to be another unforgettable night of music in West Belfast."