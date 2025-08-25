WATCH: Protestors attempt to disrupt Kneecap gig in Paris

PRO-Israeli protestors tried and failed to disrupt a Kneecap festival appearance in Paris last night.

The protestors blew whistles and held up flags as Kneecap began their set. The rappers responded that they were “not here to cause fights” and that it was “all love” and “support for Palestine”.

There had been attempts to ban the group from the Rock-en-Seine Festival on the outskirts of Paris.

Earlier, the band tweeted: "Lá République Française. We will see you later today at Rock En Seine, Paris. We are on stage at 6.25pm. They've tried to stop us, they've failed. Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité."

After the attempt to disrupt their appearance at the festival, the band posted on social media: "A group of Zionists with flags and whistles tried to interrupt the start of our gig in Paris just now.

"We're not like the. We're not like Israel. We're not here to cause fights. It's all love, it's all support for Palestine."