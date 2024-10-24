Public encouraged to access new health care app

BELFAST Health and Social Care Trust is encouraging patients and service users to access the new My Care app to view their healthcare information.



Over 14,000 people who use Belfast Trust’s services are already on board giving them greater ownership of their healthcare journey with secure and immediate access anytime anywhere.



Bryan Nelson, Co-director for Public Health and one of the My Care Leads for Belfast Trust, said: “This is a fantastic advancement for health care in Northern Ireland and it will provide real opportunities for closer partnerships in the delivery of care.”

Sarah Pitt, one of the Transformation Lead Nurses in Belfast Trust added: “My Care offers huge benefits for our patients and service users providing a new digital way for people to access health services.

"I would encourage anyone using our services to create a My Care account and see for themselves the benefits it offers. Check out Belfast Trust’s website to find out how to download the app.”