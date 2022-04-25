Public sector strike continues amidst disruption warning

UNITE the Union has announced further public sector strike actions amidst an ongoing pay dispute with local authorities.

Workers employed by 11 of the North's local Councils, the Education Authority and the Housing Executive will take strike action over a two-week discontinuous period between late April and early May.

It’s expected that the industrial action will lead to disruption similar to last month.

The Unite members first took strike action after rejecting a 1.75 per cent pay offer from the National Joint Council (NJC), which represents government authorities in negotiations. However, the union has insisted that NJC rules allow individual employers to negotiate on an individual basis.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The offer of 1.75 percent is completely unacceptable – it’s a huge wage cut. All workers have a right to expect pay to keep pace with inflationary pressures and it’s appalling that public sector workers face a choice of heating or eating.

“Workers out on pickets in Northern Ireland are demonstrating their determination to secure real improvements. They have my complete support and that of everyone in Unite.”

Regional Officer for Unite, Gareth Scott, laid the blame for the continued strike action at the feet of employers.

“These workers took a powerful first week of strike action only a matter of weeks ago," he said. "They also gathered in large numbers at Stormont to highlight their determination to defend themselves from the cost of living crisis.

“These employers need to address the pay expectations of their workforce. Their failure to do so to date has led to this escalation and the unnecessary disruption that will inevitably result.”

Speaking about the latest industrial action, Clare Duffield, EA Director of Human Resources and Corporate Services, said: “We remain very concerned about the disproportionate impact both sets of industrial action will have on pupils, schools and families and we will continue to do all we can to minimise disruption as far as possible.



“We would call on Unite to work with us to agree exemptions to minimise the impact on the most vulnerable pupils, including those attending special schools.



“National negotiations are due to commence on the 22/23 Pay Award and we would encourage Unite to join their trade union colleagues to engage constructively on this. Additionally, we will continue to engage collectively with all of our trade unions on local issues impacting on pay terms and conditions."